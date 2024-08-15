Govt promotes over 60 bureaucrats to grade 19

ISLAMABAD: In a recent administrative reshuffle, more than 60 bureaucrats have been promoted from Grade 18 to Grade 19, as per a notification issued today, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per the issued notification, Shireen Malik of the Office Management Group (OMGIBS-18) has been promoted to Grade 19 and appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Energy.

Another key promotion includes Naqvi, who has been promoted to Grade 19 and assigned the role of Deputy Secretary in the Aviation Division.

Similarly, Muhammad Naeem, also promoted to Grade 19, has been appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Defense.

Earlier this year in March, the Establishment Division notified several secretaries promotions after the approval of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the details, a 22-grade officer Aizaz Aslam has been appointed as the Secretary of Climate Change.

A Grade 21 officer Ali Tahir, who was serving as Special Secretary in the Establishment Division, has now been appointed as Additional Secretary Incharge of Science and Technology.

Secretary of Science and Technology Ali Raza Bhutta has been directed to report to the Establishment Division

Separate notifications have been issued by the Establishment Division in this regard.