Major reshuffle in bureaucracy after PM’s approval

ISLAMABAD: In another major reshuffling in the bureaucracy, the Establishment Division notified several secretaries after the approval of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a 22-grade officer Aizaz Aslam has been appointed as the Secretary of Climate Change.

A Grade 21 officer Ali Tahir, who was serving as Special Secretary in the Establishment Division, has now been appointed as Additional Secretary Incharge of Science and Technology.

Secretary of Science and Technology Ali Raza Bhutta has been directed to report to the Establishment Division

Separate notifications have been issued by the Establishment Division in this regard.

Read More: Power division gets new secretary

Earlier on March 17, the federal government appointed Rashid Mahmood Langrial as the Secretary Power Division.

As per the details, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Ad­ministrative Service, was serving as Additional Secretary Industries and Production Division.

Rashid Mahmood Langrial had served in the same post in the past as well but was transferred and appointed as Additional Secretary (Incharge) Industries and Production Division in December 2023 by the then caretaker government.