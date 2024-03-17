Power division gets new secretary

ISLAMABAD- The federal government has appointed Rashid Mahmood Langrial as the Secretary Power Division, ARY News reported

As per the details, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Ad­ministrative Service, was serving as Additional Secretary Industries and Production Division

A notification has been issued by the Establishment Division, appointing Rashid Mahmood Langrial as the Secretary Power Division.

Rashid Mahmood Langrial had served in the same post in the past as well but was transferred and appointed as Additional Secretary (Incharge) Industries and Production Division in December 2023 by the then caretaker government.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assigned the portfolio of Power in place of Railways to Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari.

According to a notification of the Cabinet Division issued today, Petroleum Minister Musadik Masood Malik has been relieved of the additional portfolio of Power.