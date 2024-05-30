Children among three dead, dozens injured in cylinder blast

HYDERABAD: At least three people including two children died and around 50 others sustained burn injuries in a significant explosion at a liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder filling station in Hyderabad’s Preetabad neighborhood on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The cylinder blasted into a ground-floor shop which had started to spread to the top levels of the building where the families reside.

Rescue sources confirmed that 10-year-old Rahim and 7-year-old Ali Raza and a woman were killed in the deadly incident while dozens were wounded.

The injured persons were rushed to Liaquat University Hospital and Civil Hospital Hyderabad.

Sindj Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali along with ministers visited Civil Hospital Hyderabad and inquired about the health of injured persons.

He was accompanied by Health Minister Azra Pechuho and other provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon and Ziaul Hassan Linjar. The chief minister directed the doctors to provide better treatment.

Speaking to media, the chief minister said that 19 injured people including nine children and a woman were brought to the Civil Hospital, adding that the best treatment is being provided to the injured patients.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12 more injured persons are being transferred from Hyderabad to Karachi.

Earlier on May 8, at least 13 were injured in a gas cylinder blast occurred at a tea hotel near Larri Adda bus stand in Lahore,

The tragic incident took place at a local tea hotel when a cylinder exploded injuring 13 persons.

The rescue sources said that seven with minor were also among the injured people.