Gas cylinder blast at bus stand injures 13 in Lahore

LAHORE: At least 13 were injured in a gas cylinder blast occurred at a tea hotel near Larri Adda bus stand in Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, the tragic incident took place at a local tea hotel when a cylinder exploded injuring 13 persons.

The rescue sources said that seven with minor injuries were given first aid on the spot whereas six others were shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Earlier, at least four laborers died in a gas cylinder blast in New Saidabad of Matiari district.

According to rescue sources, the gas cylinder blast occurred at an ice factory while workers were carrying out their daily tasks.

As a result, three people died on the spot, while another was critically injured and was shifted to hospital. Later, the injured worker also succumbed to his wounds.

Soon after the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Meanwhile, police launched an investigation into the incident.

In November last year, two women lost their lives and 13 others, including women and children, sustained injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in a residential apartment in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

The blast took place due to a gas leak in a residential apartment near Rado Bakery, killing two women and injuring 13 others. Three more adjacent flats were also badly affected due to the explosion.