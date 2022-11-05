Karachi: Two women dead, 13 injured in gas cylinder explosion

KARACHI: Two women lost their lives and 13 others, including women and children, sustained injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in a residential apartment in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the blast took place due to a gas leak in a residential apartment near Rado Bakery, killing two women and injuring 13 others. Three more adjacent flats were also badly affected due to the explosion.

The two women – who were identified as mother and daughter – succumbed to injuries in Civil Hospital’s burns ward.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the injured people to nearby private hospital and Civil hospital for medical treatment. A team from Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has also reached the site to collect the evidence.

Earlier in October, one person was killed and four others sustained injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South, the cylinder blast took place in Khayaban-e-Jami, claiming life of one person. Several motorcycles and four-wheelers were also damaged in the blast

Upon receiving the information, recuse teams and police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

