One killed, two injured in Karachi cylinder blast

KARACHI: One killed and two other people sustained wounds in a gas cylinder Blast in the Yousuf Goth area of Karachi here on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the explosion took place in a gas refueling shop located in Yousuf Goth, Malir.

Getting the information escue teams rushed to the site after the incident. The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital after being rescued from the debris.

Investigation into the incident was underway.

In a separate cylinder blast, last year, two people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed while three others got wounded in a cylinder blast in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth.

Read more: Cylinder blast in Gujranwala claims at least three lives

According to rescue officials, the cylinder carried by a balloon vendor on a bike-rickshaw exploded in Junejo Town. Consequently, the man and the minor boy died while three others sustained injuries.

The injured include two minor girls. Those killed and injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.