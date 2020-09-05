Cylinder blast in Gujranwala claims at least three lives

GUJRANWALA: At least three died on Saturday after a roof collapsed in Gujranwala owing to a cylinder blast, ARY NEWS reported citing rescue sources.

According to sources, the incident occurred at a roadside hotel at Nomania Road in Gujranwala.

The rescue officials have retrieved three bodies from the debris of the collapsed rooftop of the hotel. There are reports of four more people currently under the debris as rescue officials continue to search for injured and victims during the operation, they said.

In another incident of cylinder blast in Gujranwala, two children among five people of a family were injured in a similar blast in the city in February this year.

Police said the incident took place in Qila Didar Singh area of Gujranwala, adding that the cylinder exploded during a marriage ceremony in the house.

Rescue officials said that five people of the family suffered serious burns when the gas cylinder was being used in their kitchen exploded with a big bang and caused a fire in the house.

The injured people were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Comments

comments