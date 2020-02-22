Five of a family injured in gas cylinder blast

GUJRANWALA: Two children among five people of a family were injured in a gas cylinder blast in Gujranwala on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Police said the incident took place in Qila Didar Singh area of Gujranwala, adding that the cylinder exploded during a marriage ceremony in the house.

Rescue officials said that five people of the family suffered serious burns when the gas cylinder was being used in their kitchen exploded with a big bang and caused fire in the house.

The injured people were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Earlier on February 19, a cylinder explosion at double road area in the heart of Balochistan’s capital had left five injured.

The injured had been rushed to the Bolan Medical Centre for treatment, sources privy to the rescue and relief workers had revealed.

