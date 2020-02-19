QUETTA: A cylinder explosion at double road area in the heart of Balochistan’s capital left five injured in its wake on Wednesday night, ARY News reported.

The injured were rushed to the Bolan Medical Centre for treatment, sources privy to the rescue and relief workers revealed.

