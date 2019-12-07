One killed, six wounded in Lahore cylinder blast

LAHORE: At least one person was killed and six others wounded after a gas cylinder went off in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the incident occurred on Township College Road in the city at a refrigerator shop, claiming life of a person and injuring six others.

Additional Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani rejected any link of terror activity in the blast incident, saying that it was caused due to a cylinder blast.

He further clarified that a religious gathering in the nearby area continued without any disturbance.

The police said that the incident happened during gas refilling at a refrigerator shop, claiming instant death of a person refilling the gas. The deceased was identified as Hafiz Mehmood.

Read More: Police arrest two-member dacoit gang in Lahore

“Parts of a cylinder were also recovered from the blast site,” said the police.

The body and the injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

Earlier in the day, two people were shot and injured in Badami Bagh area of Lahore, in an incident that appeared to be a case of revenge.

According to police, the men targeted in the incident were blamed for killing two brothers in Misri Shah area of the city. A First Information Report (FIR) was also registered against the culprits.

“The firing incident happened at Badami Bagh area and one of the injured is in critical condition,” said the police, who shifted both the wounded to the Mayo Hospital.

Comments

comments