Police arrest two-member dacoit gang in Lahore

LAHORE: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a two-member dacoit gang involved in various criminal activities in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

The accused were arrested in a raid conducted by the Iqbal Town police station.

The police also recovered weapons, stolen mobile phones and cash from the possession of the criminals. “The accused have admitted to several criminal activities in their initial investigations and further probe is underway,” said the police.

On the other hand, a mobile shop was looted in Harbanspura area in Lahore on Thursday. According to the CCTV footage of the incident, three dacoits entered a mobile shop in Harbanspura area and took hostages in the shop.

One of their accomplice could be seen in the footage looting mobile phones as the others remained busy in harassing those inside the shop. They later fled the scene.

On October 03, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday claimed that Lahore will be made a smart city by 2025.

Talking to a delegation led by Chief Executive Officer Huawei Pakistan Saif Chi, who called him at his office, CM Buzdar welcomed the technical assistance of Huawei in the establishment of Safe City Authority and hoped that it will also extend cooperation in the digitization of Punjab.

According to a statement issued from his office, the chief minister said, “Digital monitoring through Safe City Authority has helped in overcoming crimes and this digital monitoring will also be started in major cities of the province in phased manner.”

