More women suffer from sexual harassment in Lahore this year

LAHORE: Over 3000 women suffered from sexual harassment acts in Lahore, capital city of Punjab province, showcasing a shocking increase in the women-related violence in the city from the previous year, ARY News reported.

A police report obtained by the ARY NEWS revealed that the women-related violent incidents has witnessed an increasing trend in the provincial capital from the past six years.

“2228 cases of sexual harassment involving women were reported in Lahore during 2014,” read the report further showing an increasing trend with 2618 cases in 2015, 2746 cases in 2016 and 2937 cases in 2018.

It further highlighted that 3387 cases of women related sexual harassment were reported in 2019, most than any of the previous six years.

The report said that 149 women were killed in the city in the name of honour killing during the first ten months of the ongoing year, which is slightly low from the 2018, that witnessed 198 of these cases.

The ongoing year witnessed 36 acid throwing incidents during the first 10 months as compared to 37 cases in 2018.

On October 10, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing arrested a man accused of sexually harassing and brutally torturing a woman for over six years.

The suspect, identified as Ali, would pretend to be an intelligence agency official and hailed from an influential family, according to FIA officials. He had allegedly been subjecting the woman to sexual abuse and physical torture for over six years.

The victim was also given electric shocks with her hair cut and eyebrows shaved off.

