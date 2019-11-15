Child sexually abused by Sohail Ayaz recovered

RAWALPINDI: Police on Friday claimed to have recovered a child who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of a sexual predator and pedophile Sohail Ayaz.

Sohail Ayaz is currently under the custody of the local police in Rawalpindi and has had three FIRs registered in his name detailing separate accounts of child abuse with different children.

The accused has been ousted from Italy and Britain over allegations of pedophilia in the past.

Giving details of the recovery, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Rawalpindi Faisal Rana said that the 12-year-old child, whose initials began with A, was recovered during police action in Rawat, a village and union council of Murree Tehsil.

The child remained two months in the custody of Sohail Ayaz, where he was sexually assaulted after being intoxicated, the CCPO narrated the harrowing detail.

He said that the child was later shifted to another accomplice identified as Khurram alias kala. “He also abused the child,” the CCPO said while informing that the accused was now under police custody.

The CCPO further informed that Khurram revealed during investigations that Ayaz was also involved in supplying drugs other than supplying children for the dark web. The police has also recovered a vehicle used by the pedophile.

