3 kids come forth with accounts of abuse against predator Sohail Ayaz

RAWALPINDI: Three kids have come forward with harrowing accounts of sexual abuse alleging the serial pedophile, Sohail Ayaz, registered cases against the accused continue to pile, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sexual predator and pedophile, Sohail Ayaz who is currently under the custody of the local police in Rawalpindi has had 3 FIRs registered in his name detailing three separate accounts of child abuse with three different children.

The cases have been filed in Rawat Police Station, Rawalpindi. The children had been abducted beforehand and then abused and filmed by Sohail Ayaz and his cronies.

A case of child abduction was also made against the accused over an 11-year-old who had gone missing 2.5 months back.

The accused has been ousted from Italy and Britain over allegations of pedophilia in the past.

Obscene videos and pictures were confiscated from the accused, the pedophile also confessed to filming the act of abuse performed on his most recent victim, whose report became the catalyst for the inquiry and arrest of the criminal.

The CPO revealed that the accused has confessed to more than 30 counts of child abuse in Pakistan, he has also revealed a network of such delinquents who are involved in the vile practice which they then filmed and sold or streamed live on the dark web.

