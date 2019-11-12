Leader of global child pornography racket caught from Pakistan
بچوں سے ذیادتی کرنے والے عالمی گینگ کا سربراہ راولپنڈی سے گرفتار، ملزم نے پاکستان میں 30 بچوں کو زیادتی کا نشانہ بنانے کا اعتراف کیا
بچوں سے ذیادتی کرنے والے عالمی گینگ کا سربراہ راولپنڈی سے گرفتار، ملزم نے پاکستان میں 30 بچوں کو زیادتی کا نشانہ بنانے کا اعتراف کیا#ARYNewsPosted by ARY News on Monday, November 11, 2019
RAWALPINDI: Leader of a global child pornography syndicate apprehended from Pakistan, confesses to harrowing tales of child abuse and forced filming of underage adolescents in compromising positions, ARY News reported on Tuesday.
The accused has been ousted from Italy and Britain over allegations of pedophilia in the past.
Read More: PM wants extensive public awareness against child abuse
He was caught in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station revealed the Capital City Police Officer (CPO).
Obscene videos and pictures were confiscated from the accused, the pedophile also confessed to filming the act of abuse performed on his most recent victim, whose report became the catalyst for the inquiry and arrest of the criminal.
The CPO revealed that the accused has confessed to more than 30 counts of child abuse in Pakistan, he has also revealed a network of such delinquents who are involved in these nefarious activities.
Read More: Child protection courts to be established across country: Dr. Farogh
The accused also revealed that the abhorrent, systematic practice was taking place in various countries and many are involved in the dastardly act.
Videos and pictures are sold on the internet or by paying customers, upfront, the sex offender confessed.