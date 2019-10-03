Lahore to be made smart city: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday claimed that Lahore will be made a smart city by 2025.

Talking to a delegation led by Chief Executive Officer Huawei Pakistan Saif Chi, who called him at his office, CM Buzdar welcomed the technical assistance of Huawei in the establishment of Safe City Authority and hoped that it will also extend cooperation in the digitization of Punjab.

According to a statement issued from his office, the chief minister said, “Digital monitoring through Safe City Authority has helped in overcoming crimes and this digital monitoring will also be started in major cities of the province in phased manner.”

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi had met Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed the overall situation in the country.

During the meeting, both the leaders had also deliberated upon the ongoing welfare projects in Punjab. The CM had apprised the president about steps being taken by the provincial government to control the spread of dengue disease. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem-ul-Haq was also present in the meeting.

