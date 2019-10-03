President Alvi, CM Buzdar discuss various affairs of the state

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday has met Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed the overall situation in the country.

During the meeting, both the leaders also deliberated upon the ongoing welfare projects in Punjab. The CM apprised the president about steps being taken by the provincial government to control the spread of dengue disease.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem-ul-Haq was also present in the meeting.

Earlier, Dr Arif Alvi had called upon the country’s corporate sector to also play a more effective role to tackle climate change challenges.

He also referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the 74th UN General Assembly session in New York and said that the premier had talked about the challenges of global warming and climate change.

