CM Buzdar directs foolproof security arrangements for T20 matches in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directing foolproof security for T20 matches of Pakistan and Sri Lankan cricket teams, said on Wednesday that all departments concerned should perform their duties in a coordinated manner.

Presiding over a meeting in his office to review security arrangements, he ordered a high quality arrangements on the occasion.

The chief minister said that shuttle buses would provide pick and drop facility and both the teams would be provided box security.

“All-out arrangements will be made for peaceful holding of matches,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Director General (DG) Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Umar Ahmed said we are committed to provide foolproof security to the visiting teams upon their arrival in Pakistan.

As per details, DG Rangers Sindh visited the National Stadium Karachi (NSK) to review security arrangements for the ongoing cricket match between host Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Talking to newsmen, he said Pakistan would welcome teams, which choose to visit Pakistan. Major General Umar Ahmed said Karachi is the city of lights and expressed his pleasure over the restoration of peace in the metropolis.

The Sri Lankan cricket team had arrived in Karachi on September 24, to play the three-match ODI series in the metropolis

Comments

comments