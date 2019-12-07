Two accused nominated in murder case injured in Lahore firing

LAHORE: Two people were shot and injured in Badami Bagh area of Lahore, in an incident that appeared to be a case of revenge, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to police, the men targeted in the incident were blamed for killing two brothers in Misri Shah area of the city. A First Information Report (FIR) was also registered against the culprits.

“The firing incident happened at Badami Bagh area and one of the injured is in critical condition,” said the police, who shifted both the wounded to the Mayo Hospital.

The police has started search for the culprits involved in the incident.

On July 03, an incident of firing took place in the parking area of Allama Iqbal International Airport of Lahore on Wednesday, Airport Security Force (ASF) said.

Read More:Shoes worth Rs 1 lac stolen from mosque in Lahore

As per initial reports, ASF personnel has taken two suspects into custody from the airport.

Two men were killed in the firing, Superintendent Police (SP) Safdar Raza Qazmi said.

According to the police official, the incident of firing appears to be a result of personal enmity.

The bodies have been identified as Zain and Nafees. Both the victims were coming back to the country after performing Umrah, the police added.

The SP police also apprised that a case of the murder of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Babar Butt was lodged against the two deceased men.

Comments

comments