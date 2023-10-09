Gas cylinder blast injures two in Karachi

KARACHI; At least two people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a shop located at Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi on Monday.

According to initial information from police, two cylinders exploded inside a fast-food shop, which was closed. Due to the intensity of the blast, two passersby were injured.

Several vehicles and motorcycles were also damaged in the blast. The injured have been moved to the nearest hospital, the police said.

Meanwhile, three people including the shop owner have been arrested by the police. The arrested have been shifted to the police station for legal action.

In November last year, two women lost their lives and 13 others, including women and children, sustained injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in a residential apartment in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

The blast took place due to a gas leak in a residential apartment near Rado Bakery, killing two women and injuring 13 others. Three more adjacent flats were also badly affected due to the explosion.

The two women – who were identified as mother and daughter – succumbed to injuries in Civil Hospital’s burns ward.