Video: Gas cylinder explodes at halwa puri shop in Karachi

KARACHI: A video has surfaced on social media which showed a horrific explosion of a gas cylinder at a halwa puri shop in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The incident took place at a halwa puri shop in Karachi’s Lines Area today. It was learnt that the shop caught fire and later the gas cylinder exploded.

Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident. Police said that the blaze was doused with the help of the fire brigade.

Read: One killed, two injured in Karachi cylinder blast

In November last year, two women lost their lives and 13 others, including women and children, sustained injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in a residential apartment in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

The blast took place due to a gas leak in a residential apartment near Rado Bakery, killing two women and injuring 13 others. Three more adjacent flats were also badly affected due to the explosion.

The two women – who were identified as mother and daughter – succumbed to injuries in Civil Hospital’s burns ward.

Comments