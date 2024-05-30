PAKSAT-MM1: Pakistan launches second satellite into space

Pakistan’s multi-mission communication satellite PAKSAT-MM1 has been launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China.

The PAKSAT-MM1 will be placed 36,000 kilometers above the earth’s surface and will take three to four days to reach its orbit.

According to the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), the satellite has a lifespan of 15 years and is equipped with the latest communication technology.

The five-ton satellite will help provide high-speed internet facilities to every corner of Pakistan. The historic moments for Pakistan were displayed live at the SUPARCO Center in Karachi.

The multi-mission communication satellite PakSAT-MM-1 is a modernized version of PAKSAT-1R sent by Pakistan in August 2011.

PM felicitates nation

Meanwhile, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif felicitated the nation on the successful launch of the second communication satellite into orbit.

In a statement issued soon after the launch, the prime minister said that this achievement is a matter of great pride for the entire nation, including himself as well as a testament to the excellence of our scientists.

He said that with the launch of PAKSAT-MM1, the nation has taken a giant leap forward. PM Shehbaz said that the satellite’s launch from China is a symbol of the strong partnership between the two countries.

PM Shehbaz said that such initiatives will enable the Pakistani people to benefit from the fruits of modern technology and progress.

“The satellite will not only breathe new life into the communication system but will also provide the fastest internet facility. Improvement in the communication system will boost e-commerce, economic activities, and e-governance,” the prime minister said.

Earlier, Pakistan’s historic lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) was launched on May 3 on board China’s Chang’E6 from Hainan, China. The satellite iCube-Qamar mission marks Pakistan’s first lunar exploration effort which is a significant milestone for the country’s space endeavours.

The satellite, weighing about 7kg, was developed by the Electrical Engineering Department of the Institute of Space Technology (IST) in Islamabad.

The satellite successfully captured and transmitted its inaugural images from lunar orbit, providing a unique perspective of the moon’s surface.