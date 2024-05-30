web analytics
Thieves dressed in police uniform robs house in Lahore

LAHORE: A house in Lahore’s Millat Park area was looted by two alleged robbers dressed as policemen, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the victim’s statement, the culprits, wearing police uniforms, forcibly entered the residence, claiming to be personnel from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and fled after looting the house.

“The intruders continued to present themselves as law enforcement officers while conducting the robbery”, the resident claimed.

The victim further claimed that the alleged robbers stole eight mobile phones and cash amounting to Rs 225,000 during the ordeal.

Meanwhile, the victim has filed an application seeking legal action against the unknown individuals.

Earlier, in an unprecedented incident that occurred in the vicinity of Hadyara, seven people dressed in Punjab police uniforms burgled a house and escaped without a hitch.

According to details, the individuals have stolen jewelry from the house worth Rs3.5 million along with cash and motorcycles.

The residents have registered a complaint of the incident in their local police station and a formal case has been registered on the matter.

A man allegedly involved in misbehaving and manhandling a traffic police official was put behind bars in Lahore on March 18.

