Over 60,000 cases pending before Supreme Court

The number of pending cases before the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan is more than 60,000, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing the apex court’s report.

According to a 15-day report (August 16 to 31), 861 fresh cases were filed with the top court of the country. The report, issued under Article 19-A which guarantees the right to information, read that the number of pending cases was 60,508 on August 31, 2024.

Detailing the breakup of the cases, the report stated that SC has 33,269 civil pending cases, and 10,335 criminal cases.

2,064 review petitions and 3,361 jail petitions are also under trial.

It may be noted that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa vowed to formulate a “comprehensive policy” on fixation of pending cases and formation of benches.

The development was shared by Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Chairman Hassan Raza Pasha while addressing a press conference after a meeting with Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa Senior Puisne Judge Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.

The apex court judges had summoned representatives of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to discuss issues related to formation of benches, pending cases, speedy administration of justice, and fixation and hearing of cases.