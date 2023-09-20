CJP Isa vows to ‘formulate policy’ on pending cases, bench formation

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting with bar councils, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday vowed to formulate a “comprehensive policy” on fixation of pending cases and formation of benches, ARY News reported.

The development was shared by Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Chairman Hassan Raza Pasha while addressing a press conference after a meeting with Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa Senior Puisne Judge Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.

The apex court judges had summoned representatives of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to discuss issues related to formation of benches, pending cases, speedy administration of justice, and fixation and hearing of cases.

Speaking during the presser, Hassan Raza Pasha said that the PBC and SBCA representatives tabled their written suggestions on various suggestions for fixing urgent cases for early hearings and improvements in the provision of justice.

In this regard, Pasha said, CJP Isa has formed a committee of the top court judges, comprising of Supreme Court (SC) judges and a representative each from the PBC and SCBA. “A meeting of the committee would be held very soon”, he added.

“A new mechanism will soon be implemented for listing of cases. The Supreme Court will formulate a comprehensive policy that will be remained in place even after the chief justice’s retirement,” he added.

The PBC chairman further said that CJP Isa had assured both the lawyers’ bodies that he would share an update on the implementation of their suggestions.

Pasha added that the sole focus of the meeting was to collaboratively develop a comprehensive policy and mechanism designed to eliminate barriers obstructing the delivery of justice.

He also said that the meeting did not discuss elections and political cases and their recommendations were just restricted to the problems faced in the Supreme Court.

Key changes in SJC

Important changes have taken place in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and the Judicial Commission as Justice Qaiz Faez Isa took oath as the 29th CJP.

As per details, Justice Ijazul Ahsan has become a part of the SJC, while Justice Sardar Tariq is already a part of the council.

As per the Constitution, the CJP and the two most senior judges are part of the SJC.

On the other hand, Justice Muneeb Akhtar has joined the Judicial Commission mandated with the appointment of judges. Justice Sardar Tariq, Jusitce Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah are already part of the commission.

According to the Constitution, the CJP and four senior most judges are part of the commission that is responsible for appointing judges to the superior judiciary. Other members of the commission include a retired judge, the law minister, and the attorney general for Pakistan.

A member of the Pakistan Bar Council is also part of the Judicial Commission.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa took oath as the 29th chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) at a ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, following the retirement of Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

He was administered the oath of office by President Arif Alvi. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, top military officials, caretaker federal ministers, senators and foreign ambassadors, attended the ceremony.