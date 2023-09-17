SJC, Judicial Commission witness major changes

ISLAMABAD: Important changes have taken place in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and the Judicial Commission as Justice Qaiz Faez Isa took oath as the 29th CJP.

As per details, Justice Ijazul Ahsan has become a part of the SJC, while Justice Sardar Tariq is already a part of the council.

As per the Constitution, the CJP and the two most senior judges are part of the SJC.

On the other hand, Justice Muneeb Akhtar has joined the Judicial Commission mandated with the appointment of judges. Justice Sardar Tariq, Jusitce Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah are already part of the commission.

According to the Constitution, the CJP and four senior most judges are part of the commission that is responsible for appointing judges to the superior judiciary. Other members of the commission include a retired judge, the law minister, and the attorney general for Pakistan.

Read more: Justice Qazi Faez Isa takes oath as 29th chief justice of Pakistan

A member of the Pakistan Bar Council is also part of the Judicial Commission.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa took oath as the 29th chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) at a ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, following the retirement of Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

He was administered the oath of office by President Arif Alvi. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, top military officials, caretaker federal ministers, senators and foreign ambassadors, attended the ceremony.