Over 7000 SIMs unblocked after non-filers submit returns

ISLAMABAD: The cellular companies unblocked over 7000 SIM cards that had been blocked earlier over non-filing of income tax return, ARY News reported

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) sources said that 7167 mobile SIM cards have been unblocked after the individuals filed their income tax returns.

The FBR said that it has shared the data of 65,000 non-filers with telecom companies and asked them to block the SIMs of these individuals.

The FBR sources said that a total of 506,671 non-filers have been identified, and it has been decided that their SIMs will be blocked under the Income Tax General Order.

Earlier on May 23, it was reported that the cellular companies on a recommendation of the FBR blocked more than 11,000 SIM cards of the non-tax filers.

As per the details, the telecommunication companies had over 3000 SIM cards of the citizens who failed to file their income tax returns in the first phase.

Then on the FBR’s another recommendation, the cellular companies on Wednesday blocked around 9000 SIM cards taking the toll to 11, 252.