Fawad Chaudhry welcomes Sikh pilgrims to ‘land of Gurus, Sufis and Yugis’

ISLAMABAD: Over 8,000 Sikh Yatrees from India and elsewhere are arriving in Pakistan to celebrate Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday.

“More than eight thousand Sikh Yatrees from all over the Globe are arriving in Pak[istan] to celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, welcome to the land of Gurus, Sufis and Yugi’s,” the minister tweeted.

More than eight thousand Sikh Yatrees from all over the Globe are arriving in Pak to celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, welcome to the land of Gurus, Sufis and Yugi’s #GuruNanak https://t.co/ysKLvAjNSh — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 13, 2021

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued around 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims to participate in Baba Guru Nanak’s 552nd birth anniversary celebrations.

Also Read: NCOC allows Indian Sikh pilgrims to attend Baba Guru Nanak’s death anniversary in Kartarpur

During their stay in Pakistan, the Sikh Yatrees would pay their respects at different Gurdwaras, including Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib and Gurdawara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Every year, a large number of Sikh pilgrims come to Pakistan to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of the founder of the Sikhism. Pakistan has a rich Sikh heritage and culture with several holy sites of the religion in the country.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!