SWAT: In a tragic accident, at least eight people were killed and seven others sustained injuries when a passenger coach plunged into a ravine in Swat, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing Rescue 1122 sources.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred near the Charbagh Adu area. The bus was reportedly returning from a wedding ceremony in Malam Jabba when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Rescue teams reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to Manglor Hospital in Swat. The seven injured include women and children.

Officials further stated that those in critical condition have been transferred to Saidu Central Hospital for advanced medical treatment.

Earlier today, a speedy bus carrying picnickers to Keenjhar Lake in Thatta from Karachi on Sunday overturned near Chhato Chand, leaving 20 persons injured, including women and children.

“The bus went out of control due to reckless driving and overturned,” according to eyewitness accounts.

Local people in a relief operation immediately shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital Thatta for initial medical attention, while some of the injured in precarious condition were transferred to Karachi.

The relatives of the injured said that the patients were sent to Karachi in private vehicles owing to the absence of the Rescue 1122 ambulance in Thatta Civil Hospital.

They also complained that the injured persons were kept in waiting for over two hours for medical attention.

A video of the incident has surfaced showing the bus being overturned due to overspeed.

Police has launched an inquiry into the incident.