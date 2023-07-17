Over Rs20b disbursed for parliamentarians’ uplift schemes

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has disbursed more than Rs20 billion funds for the uplift schemes of the parliamentarians, ARY News reported on Monday.

The federal government has started the disbursement of Rs61 billion to the parliamentarians in instalments for the uplift schemes. Over Rs20 billion has been disbursed to the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) for their development schemes.

Sources within the Planning Commission told ARY News that the disbursement process for schemes led by the parliamentarians has commenced and the first instalment worth over Rs20 billion was disbursed to the MNAs under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

READ: ECC denies releasing funds to railways ministry for maintenance

Sources added that over Rs61 billion will be issued to the MNAs by August which included Rs20 billion for the previous fiscal year and Rs41 billion for the current fiscal year. They said that the incumbent government will spend Rs41 billion out of Rs90 billion allocated for the current fiscal year.

The finance ministry gave the go-ahead to start the disbursement of funds for the parliamentarians’ uplift schemes last week. The funds were issued on the basis of the memorandum which was finalised last week and over Rs142.50 billion funds were disbursed in terms of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).