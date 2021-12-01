Over Rs800,000 looted in Karachi bank heist

KARACHI: A gang of robbers stormed a private bank in Karachi’s Federal B Area and got away with over Rs800,000 in cash on Wednesday afternoon.
Police relayed that five to six armed men entered the bank, overpowering and disarming a security guard. They took him, as well as bank employees hostage as one of them emptied cash counters.
The robbers fled the scene unhindered with Rs850,000 in cash, the police said.
On getting information, a police team reached the scene in no time and launched an investigation to trace the robbers.
On August 09, the driver of a cash van had fled with Rs205 million from a bank on I.I. Chundrigar Road in Karachi. A case was registered against the driver and his accomplices at the Meethadar police station.
The police had said that after guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road, the driver of the cash van ran away with the vehicle.
