FIA summons LESCO chief, others for overbilling probe

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) chief and others for probe into overbilling, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, LESCO Chief Shahid Haider, the director customer services, director IT LESCO, and officials of the energy ministry have been summoned today by the FIA for probe into exorbitant billing.

The FIA officials have to submit the probe report into electricity overbilling to the prime minister within 24 hours, the sources said.

On July 6, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate an inquiry against the officials and officers of the power distribution companies who are involved in charging excess units in the electricity bills of the consumers.

Chairing a meeting regarding reforms of the Power Sector and Solarisation, PM Shehbaz directed the concerned department to immediately suspend such officials

He said the ‘anti-public’ officers and officials, who are accessing electricity bills by adding extra units to the electricity bill, should be punished.

The prime minister said elements involved in charging excess units in the bills of protected consumers of below 200 unit per month should be exposed before the nation.