Overseas job opportunity checklist shared by Pakistan Govt

The Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment of Pakistan has issued a detailed guideline for Pakistani citizens seeking jobs abroad, and also cautioned recruiters to obtain prior clearance from the ‘Protector of Emigrants’ to ensure safe and transparent recruitment.

According to the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, permission from the ‘Protector of Emigrants’ is a mandatory step in the overseas recruitment process and serves as a key safeguard under Article 9 of the Emigration Ordinance of 1979.

Article 9 of the Ordinance stipulates that, except for the Overseas Employment Corporation, no individual or agency may recruit, advertise, or interview Pakistani workers for jobs abroad without prior approval from the Director General or the relevant Protector of Emigrants.

Officials say the system is designed to verify the authenticity of overseas job offers and ensure that recruitment remains regulated and transparent.

Before initiating recruitment, Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) are required to submit key documents, including a power of attorney and a demand letter, to the Protector of Emigrants.

These documents are verified by the Pakistani embassy or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the respective country to ensure that the employer and job vacancies are genuine.

Protector of Emigrants then reviews the terms and conditions of employment, such as wages, accommodation, and medical facilities, to ensure they meet minimum government standards. Recruitment requests offering substandard conditions are rejected.

Once approval is granted, all job advertisements issued by OEPs must clearly display the permission number and date, so that citizens can verify that the recruitment is approved by the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment of Pakistan.

The approval is typically valid for 120 days and can be extended up to 365 days with written consent from the Protector of Emigrants. Recruitment conducted after the expiry of this period without renewal is considered illegal.

Officials have also warned of serious risks associated with bypassing the official process.

Officials also cautioned that unverified recruitment schemes are often linked to fraud and human smuggling, where individuals are charged excessive fees for non-existent jobs or placed with employers who fail to honour promised wages and benefits.

Workers recruited through approved channels benefit from formally registered service contracts, enabling the Pakistani government and labour attachés to intervene in case of disputes. Those who bypass the system are not entitled to such legal protections.

In addition, in legal recruitment, the OEP has to ensure contributions to state life insurance and welfare fund, but in illegal recruitment these protections do not exist, which does not provide financial support in case of accident, death or repatriation.

The Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment of Pakistan has also cautioned of legal punishment and deportation if going abroad for employment through illegal channels.