Govt determined to give voting rights to overseas Pakistanis: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led-government intends to make overseas Pakistanis a part of the political system and decision making by giving them the right to vote.

This he said while virtually addressing the elected Pakistani Americans including the members of Pakistani American Council, City Mayors and Deputy Mayors.

FM Qureshi crediting the Overseas Pakistanis for the record foreign remittances this year said that Pakistani American community is very close to the heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We want dual-national should also be allowed to take part in the elections.”

He updated the Pakistani Americans about the government’s achievements on the economic front despite the challenges of Covid-19 and dealing with the pandemic situation through effective strategy.

The foreign minister said that the present government is transforming the center of its foreign policy from geo-political to geo-economics.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the elected Pakistani Americans to play their important role in further strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and United States.

Earlier this month, the National Assembly (NA) had passed the Election Act Amendment Bill, 2020 containing dozens of amended clauses for bringing electoral reforms including the voting right for overseas Pakistanis.

The Lower House passed the amended Election Act, 2017 that was presented by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan.