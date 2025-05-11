web analytics
Overseas Pakistanis show laud armed forces’ heroism

Overseas Pakistanis on Sunday expressed heartfelt gratitude to the nation and extended their appreciation to the armed forces for their bravery and successful operation against Indian aggression, showcasing unity and patriotism across the globe.

Speaking on PTV News, the overseas Pakistanis have praised the armed forces’ professionalism and hailed their role in protecting the nation’s integrity and sovereignty.”

Hassan Dar, a London-based overseas Pakistani and Muslim League N supporter, expressed admiration for the government and armed forces, terming them ‘Shaheen’ a symbol of strength and resilience.”

According to Rashid Hashmi, an overseas Pakistani, the Air Force’s bravery in 2025 will be etched in history, inspiring future generations to recount these heroic tales to their children.

Read more: LIVE: Nation observes ‘Youm-e-Tashakkur’ over ‘Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos’ success

Rashid Hashmi further appreciated Nawaz Sharif’s visionary leadership of PML-N and commended the armed forces for their unwavering dedication to national security.

“The Army Chief was hailed as ‘Sipa Salar’ by Rashid Hashmi, who praised his exceptional military acumen and dedication to national security.”

He humorously remarked that the Indian forces were not only defeated but also made to cry, showcasing the Pakistani military’s prowess.

From London, another Kashmiri resident vehemently condemned India’s atrocities in IIOJK and praised the Pakistani army for its support and solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

“Pakistan’s army is a beacon of hope for Kashmiris struggling against Indian occupation,” said another overseas.

“Pakistan’s armed forces are a symbol of resistance against Indian aggression in IIOJK,” he added.

