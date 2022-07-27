Overseas Pakistanis vote: SC sets aside registrar’s objections on PTI’s plea

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the Registrar Office’s objections regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition to ensure overseas Pakistanis’ right to vote.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the PTI’s and allowed the appeal against recent legislation on the rights of overseas Pakistanis.

After overturning the objections, the matter will be fixed before the bench for hearing.

Similarly, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will take up PTI chief Imran Khan’s petition against the recent amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws on Friday.

It is to be mentioned here that the National Assembly on May 26 approved a bill, reversing reforms introduced by the previous PTI government for voting right to overseas Pakistanis.

After the amendment, the overseas Pakistanis would not be able to cast their vote from abroad, however they could cast their votes while residing in Pakistan.

Moreover, it has been suggested that reserved seats should be introduced for Pakistani diaspora and the matter was sent to a standing committee for a final approval.

