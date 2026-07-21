In the Sultanate of Oman, the updated Sultanate Labor Law was issued under Royal Decree No. 53/2023 .

The Sultanate of Oman provides a clear and structured legal framework regarding overtime work to balance operational requirements with employees’ rights. Oman’s labor regulations are implemented under Royal Decree No. 53/2023.

Under the law, an employer may request an employee to work overtime to meet business needs, but strict limits are set to prevent employee burnout.

Maximum Working Hours and Rates

Daily Limit:

Total working hours—combining regular hours and overtime—cannot exceed 12 hours in a single day.

Consent: Under normal circumstances, overtime is voluntary and requires the employee’s consent.

Standard Overtime Pay: Employers must compensate overtime based on the employee’s basic salary, adding a minimum premium of:

25% extra for daytime overtime.

50% extra for night-time overtime.

Alternative:

The employer may provide time off in lieu of overtime pay with the employee’s agreement.

Rest Days & Public Holidays:

If called to work on a weekly day off or an official public holiday, the employee is entitled to one additional day’s basic salary alongside their regular daily pay, or an extra day of leave.

Mandatory Overtime Exceptions

The law allows employers to require overtime without prior employee consent under specific conditions outlined in Article 72:

Annual Operational Tasks

For stocktaking, budget preparation, closing financial accounts, preparing for promotional sales, or managing business liquidation. This mandatory overtime is capped at 15 days per year.

Emergency Situations:

To prevent or repair damages from accidents, avoid major operational disruptions, or handle extraordinary business pressures.

Emergency Overtime Compensation

When mandatory overtime is triggered due to emergencies or critical tasks:

Daytime: 50% additional pay on top of the basic rate.

Night-time: 75% additional pay on top of the basic rate.

Holidays/Rest Days: Mandatory work on a weekly day off or official holiday entitles the employee to double their daily basic salary or two days of compensatory leave.

Under Article 73, the Minister of Labour also holds the authority to grant exceptions to standard working hour limits for seasonal operations or specific industries.