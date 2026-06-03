Owain Rhys Davies passed away at the age of 44. Brother Rhodri claimed he passed peacefully. Family confirmed the news through a social media post.

The family of Twin Peaks star Owain Rhys Davies paid tribute to the deceased actor. According to his brother, Rhodri, in his Instagram post, noted that Davies passed away “suddenly, naturally, and peacefully”.

He added that he was “incredibly proud” of his brother and “we know that this loss will be felt by a great many people, and we take comfort in knowing how loved he was”. He further noted that there were “questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death”, but asked for privacy.

Davies was best known for playing Agent Wilson in the reboot of Twin Peaks, David Lynch and Mark Frost’s revival of the hit 1990s series, which aired in 2017. He also appeared in Netflix sci-fi drama The OA, co-starring Brit Marling and Jason Isaacs, as well as the film Alice Through The Looking Glass and the horror satire A Serial Killer’s Guide To Life.

A statement on the Twin Peaks Instagram page said, “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him.

“Thank you for being a part of the world of Twin Peaks, Agent Wilson.” The Welsh National Theatre also paid tribute, with a statement reading: “Owain was a remarkable talent whose work enriched Welsh theatre and screen, and whose contribution to the performing arts will be remembered by audiences, colleagues, and friends alike. His passion, creativity, and dedication to his craft made a lasting impact on the cultural life of Wales.

“The Welsh performing arts community is poorer for his loss, and we can only imagine the many more stories he would have gone on to tell. “Cysga’n dawel, Owain.”