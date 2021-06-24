Owner of vehicle used in Lahore blast arrested in major breakthrough

LAHORE: In a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into yesterday’s Lahore blast, the owner of the vehicle used in the explosion has been taken into custody, reported ARY News.

Sources said that the man is a resident of Gujranwala. He was offloaded from a Karachi-bound flight at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and taken into custody by the the law enforcement agencies.

They said he was trying to escape to Karachi. He has been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

Also Read: SECURITY AGENCIES START TRACING SUSPECTS THROUGH GEOFENCING

An investigation into the powerful blast in Lahore’s Johar Town that killed three people and left 24 others injured is underway. Six-year-old Abdul Haq, his father Abdul Malik, and a passer-by died in the explosion.

The blast left a four-foot-deep and eight-foot-wide crater on the road and damaged several houses and shops nearby.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies have completed the process of gathering evidence from the site of the explosion. They said ball-bearings, pieces of iron and parts of vehicle that was used in the blast were collected.

Also Read: ‘BOMB BLAST’ IN LAHORE’S JOHAR TOWN KILLS THREE, INJURES 23

Besides, they added the process of geo-fencing of the area to trace the culprits and their facilitators has also been completed. Separately, the CTD apprehended several suspects during raids in various cities of Punjab.