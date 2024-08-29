Petition filed in Oxford against PTI founder’s nomination as chancellor

A petition has been filed at Oxford University against the nomination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan as the university’s chancellor, ARY News reported.

As per details, the petition, submitted to the university administration, expressed concern over Khan’s public and personal record.

The petition alleged that Khan has a history of supporting extremist groups, including the Taliban and the then Al Qaeda head Osama bin Laden. It also mentioned that Khan has previously referred to bin Laden as a “martyr”.

Additionally, the petition criticized Khan’s views on women’s rights, stating that he has blamed women’s clothing for rape incidents.

The petition argued that PTI founder’s values and personal conduct are in conflict with the values and laws of Oxford University.

Its worth mention here the incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan decided to enter the race to be elected the new Chancellor of the University of Oxford.

Imran Khan studied philosophy, politics and economics (PPE) at the world-famous university’s Keble College from 1972 to 1975 and also captained the university cricket team.

He stated that “Oxford University helped me a lot in my formative years. As Chancellor, I would passionately advocate for Oxford, championing its values of diversity, equality and inclusion, both in the UK and abroad.”

“I am committed to giving back to the world the resilience, determination and integrity that life has taught me, even when the odds are stacked against me,” he said.