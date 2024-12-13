Oxford Pakistan Program Hosts Exclusive Hi-Tea Celebrating Hamid Ismail, Malala Yousafzai, and Scholars, Advancing the Vision of Higher Education and Empowerment

KARACHI: The Oxford Pakistan Program (OPP) recently hosted a distinguished hi-tea at the University of Oxford, bringing together key figures committed to advancing education and empowering the next generation of leaders.

The event featured Businessman and philanthropist Hamid Ismail CEO Ismail Global, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, scholars from the Hamid Ismail Foundation and Malala Fund, the Vice-Chancellor of Oxford, the Principal of Lady Margaret Hall, and key members of the Pakistani diaspora.

The event served as a powerful reminder of the transformative impact of education. With a focus on creating opportunities for young men and women, the Oxford Pakistan Program continues to champion higher education as a tool for personal growth and social change.

Hamid Ismail, founder of the Hamid Ismail Foundation, emphasized the critical role that education plays in uplifting communities:

“Education is the most powerful tool we have for unlocking the full potential of individuals. When we provide opportunities for talented men and women to excel, we are not only empowering them to achieve their personal dreams, but we are also investing in the broader future of society. Each scholar who succeeds becomes a catalyst for change, creating ripples of progress that extend far beyond the classroom. By supporting education, we are laying the foundation for a more just, inclusive, and prosperous world for generations to come” Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai shared her unwavering support for initiatives that empower young women and men through education. She praised the collaborative efforts of the OPP, the Hamid Ismail Foundation, and the Malala Fund in creating pathways for success for students from all walks of life.

The event also brought together the Vice-Chancellor of Oxford, the Principal of Lady Margaret Hall and Talha J. Pirzada, co-founder of the Oxford Pakistan Program, and key members of the Pakistani diaspora. These leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fostering inclusive, global partnerships that promote education and empowerment for all.

By bringing together these organizations, scholars, and leaders, the event reinforced the collective goal of making education accessible to all, regardless of background or gender. Through continued support and collaboration, the OPP is paving the way for a brighter and more equitable future.

