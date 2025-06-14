Oxford Pakistan Programme Secures Transformative Funding to Empower Pakistani Scholars

OXFORD, UK – The Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) celebrated a historic milestone at its Annual Fundraising Dinner at Lady Margaret Hall, unveiling a series of landmark pledges that will significantly expand educational opportunities for talented Pakistani students at the University of Oxford. The event, a vibrant gathering of philanthropists, academics, and supporters, underscored the programme’s growing impact in fostering the next generation of Pakistani leaders through world-class education.

The evening saw the announcement of three new graduate scholarships and a £100,000 endowment gift, marking a bold step toward the OPP’s mission of ensuring financial barriers do not prevent exceptional Pakistani and British Pakistani students from studying at Oxford. Interloop Ltd, one of Pakistan’s leading exporters, led the charge with a commitment from businessman and philanthropist Mr. Musadaq Zulqarnain TI to fund a scholarship for three consecutive years. This pledge will support students pursuing advanced degrees in high-impact fields such as computer science, theoretical physics, mathematics, and genome medicine.

Further bolstering the programme, British Pakistani philanthropists Mr. Munir Hussain and Mr. Aneel Musarrat each pledged to fully fund OPP graduate scholarships over the next five years. These commitments will enable outstanding students from Pakistan to access Oxford’s rigorous academic environment, equipping them with the skills to lead in industries, shape policies, and drive transformative change in their communities.

In a forward-looking gesture, Professor Sarwar Khawaja contributed £100,000 to the OPP’s endowment fund, a significant investment aimed at ensuring the programme’s long-term sustainability. This endowment will provide a stable financial foundation, allowing the OPP to support generations of scholars well into the future.

The dinner, generously sponsored by Oxford alumni Dr. Omer Suleman and Mr. Shamyl Malik, co-founders of the financial technology firm Haruko, brought together a distinguished group of attendees, including Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr. Mohammad Faisal; Member of Parliament Ms. Naz Shah; Principal of Lady Margaret Hall, Professor Stephen Blyth; and Professor Sir Aziz Sheikh. The event also welcomed prominent professionals, academics, and business leaders from across the UK, all united in their support for the OPP’s vision.

Nobel Laureate and OPP advocate Malala Yousafzai delivered a stirring keynote address, emphasizing the transformative power of education. “When you support the OPP, you invest in Pakistan’s greatest resource: its youth,” she said. “These scholars will return to lead industries, shape policies, and transform communities—creating ripples of progress for generations.”

Since its inception, the OPP has awarded nearly £1 million in scholarships to 52 students, many from underserved regions such as Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab. The programme’s co-founders highlighted Pakistan’s demographic reality, with two-thirds of its population under 30, underscoring the urgent need to expand educational access for the country’s youth. The OPP’s dual mission focuses on supporting both Pakistani and British Pakistani students, fostering a new generation of leaders equipped to address global challenges.

The evening featured moving testimonials from current OPP scholars, who shared how the programme’s support has transformed their lives and opened doors to opportunities they once thought unattainable. Attendees also expressed gratitude to the programme’s key supporters, including Ms. Malala Yousafzai, Mr. Ali Tareen, the Government of Balochistan, the COSARAF Foundation and a growing network of philanthropists. Notable contributors include Mr. Suleman Raza, Mr. Hamid Ismail, Mr. Ammad Ahmad, and Syed Babar Ali, whose collective efforts have fueled the OPP’s remarkable growth.

With these new pledges, the Oxford Pakistan Programme moves closer to its founding vision: ensuring that no Pakistani or British Pakistani student offered a place at Oxford is turned away due to financial constraints. As the programme continues to expand its reach, it stands as a beacon of hope for Pakistan’s youth, empowering them to shape a brighter future for their country and beyond.