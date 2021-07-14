Oxford Press issued show-cause notice for printing Malala’s picture without NOC

LAHORE: The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to the Oxford University Press for publishing an unauthorized book carrying a picture of Malala Yousufzai, ARY News reported.

“The Oxford University Press has published the book despite not being issued the NOC,” read the show-cause notice issued by PCTB.

“M/s Oxford University Press has printed and published the textbook of ‘New Oxford Social Studies for Pakistan B’ without any prior permission and approval of the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board,” it further added.

It warned the Oxford Publishers to submit their reply within seven days, otherwise, a case would be registered against the publishers.

The Oxford Press has published an unapproved curriculum book of Social Studies of grade 7 which is carrying Malala’s picture along with the country’s national heroes.

Pictures of some important personalities had been published in the book that included Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, national poet Allama Iqbal, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Liaqat Ali Khan, legendary philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, Begum Raana Liaquat Ali Khan, Nishan-e-Haider recipient Maj Aziz Bhatti Shaheed and activist Malala Yousufzai.