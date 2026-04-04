Ozempic, Wegovy prices go down in India

Novo Nordisk has again cut the prices of its blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy by up to 36% and 48% in India, to ​fend off competition from cheaper generics made by local drugmakers.

India’s market for diabetes and weight-loss ‌drugs is set for a shake-up after the Danish drugmaker’s patent on semaglutide, the active component in Ozempic and Wegovy, expired on March 20.

At least half a dozen Indian drugmakers, including Dr Reddy’s Zydus and Sun ​Pharma, launched multiple brands of the blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drugs, up to 70% cheaper ​than Novo’s drugs in some cases.

Ozempic’s and Wegovy’s lowest doses of 0.25 ⁠mg in India will now be priced at 1,415 rupees ($15.04) for a weekly shot ​from 2,200 rupees and 2,712 rupees earlier, respectively, Novo Nordisk India said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ​average price reduction across doses is 23.8% for Ozempic and 27% for Wegovy, it said.

“We’ve heard from patients and doctors, and we’re acting on that feedback,” said Vikrant Shrotriya, managing director at Novo Nordisk India, adding that ​the drugs also offer cardiovascular benefits.

The entry of generics will also challenge Novo and ​U.S. rival Eli Lilly, which launched its blockbuster diabetes and obesity drugs in India last year, as they seek to ‌cement ⁠their position in the country.

Lilly’s Mounjaro became India’s top-selling drug by value within months of its launch, according to data from Pharmarack, a research firm.

Novo’s Ozempic is available in three dose strengths of 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg in India, while Wegovy has five ​dose strengths.

Ozempic’s and Wegovy’s ​1 mg weekly ⁠shot is now priced at 2,275 rupees ($24.18) after price cuts of 18.5% and 34.2%, respectively. The company slashed Wegovy’s 0.5 mg dose price ​by 41.5% to 2,025 rupees.

“..this price reduction reflects how innovation can ​become more ⁠accessible when market dynamics evolve,” Venu Gopal Pareek, a bariatric surgeon said, adding that patients might choose Novo’s drugs over generics given that it is an original molecule, and if the price ⁠difference ​is not beyond 15%.