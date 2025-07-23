Ozzy Osbourne’s net worth and legacy after death

Ozzy Osbourne’s net worth was a reflection of his massive impact on music and entertainment. The legendary Black Sabbath frontman died in 2025 at the age of 76, leaving behind not only a global legacy but also a fortune built over five decades of work in heavy metal, television, and business.

At the time of his death in 2025, Ozzy Osbourne’s net worth was reported to be $220 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

This figure includes his joint earnings with his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne. The couple built a fortune through music, television, books, and other creative work.

Ozzy Osbourne, who died at the age of 76, had one of the most successful careers in rock and heavy metal.

He first rose to fame as the lead singer of Black Sabbath, a band that changed the sound of rock in the 1970s. Later, his solo work made him even more popular worldwide.

Over the years, Ozzy Osbourne’s net worth continued to grow. He earned money through album sales, live shows, the Ozzfest music festival, and his family’s reality TV show.

He was also a voice actor, writer, and television producer. Despite health issues in his later years, he stayed active in the entertainment world.

His final live show with Black Sabbath in England came just weeks before his passing. Fans were emotional to see him back on stage with the band where it all began.

The group had a massive impact on heavy metal music, and Ozzy Osbourne was at the heart of it.

During his long career, Ozzy Osbourne won seven Grammy Awards, five as a solo artist and two with Black Sabbath.

He also had many unforgettable moments, including the time he bit the head off a bat on stage. In 1997, fans rioted in Columbus when he was unable to perform at an Ozzfest show due to illness.

Ozzy Osbourne is survived by his wife Sharon, his daughters Aimee and Kelly, and sons Louis and Jack. He was known not just for his music, but also for his strong family ties.

By the time he passed away, Ozzy Osbourne’s net worth had reached $220 million, showing the huge success of his career.

His music with Black Sabbath and as a solo artist will always be remembered by fans around the world.