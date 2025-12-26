Ozzy Osbourne’s family celebrates first Christmas without him in matching pajamas

The Osbourne family came together to mark a bittersweet moment as they celebrated their first Christmas after the death of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne earlier this year.

His daughter Kelly Osbourne took to her Instagram account to share a peek into their Christman’s celebration.

In the image, the entire Osbourne clan could be seen dressed in matching plaid pajamas. In the center of the family portrait, Kelly knelt beside her husband Sid Wilson and their 3-year-old son, Sidney.

Meanwhile, Sharon – Ozzy’s beloved wife – stood just behind her daughter, smiling alongside the rest of the family.

“Merry Christmas from The Osbourne family!!!” Kelly wrote along the photo.

A second photo captured the family’s playful side, with Sharon sticking out her tongue and Kelly posing with a surprised expression as other relatives flashed peace signs and made silly faces.

Louis Osbourne, whom Ozzy shared with his ex-wife Thelma Riley, as well as Jessica Osbourne and Elliot Kingsley were also included in the celebrations.

The Black Sabbath frontman – who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 – passed away at the age of 76 on July 22 surrounded by his family.

According to his death certificate, Ozzy Osbourne died from an acute myocardial infarction and out of hospital cardiac arrest.