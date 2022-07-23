Three-member SC bench to hear plea against PA deputy speaker’s ruling

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has formed a three-member bench to hear a petition filed by PTI candidate for CM Punjab Parvez Elahi against a ruling of Punjab Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari that handed victory to Hamza Shehbaz despite having fewer votes being polled in his favour, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the cause list issued by the Registrar Office of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar will lead the proceedings at 11:00 am.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has admitted a plea filed by PTI candidate for CM Punjab Parvez Elahi on Saturday night against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling to reject 10 PML-Q votes.

The counsel representing Parvez Elahi submitted the plea to deputy registrar of the Supreme Court at the Lahore Registry.

It stated that the election for CM Punjab was held today where Parvez Elahi secured 186 votes, however, the deputy speaker in an unconstitutional and illegal manner gave a ruling to reject the 10 votes.

The petition stated that the ruling violated the apex court’s decision with regard to the interpretation of Article 63 A of the Constitution and asked the court to annul the ruling.

CM Punjab election

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz was re-elected as the chief minister (CM) of Punjab after votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) were rejected by the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker.

According to details, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari – who chaired the session – ruled that the votes of PML-Q lawmakers will not be counted in the election of Punjab chief minister in the light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Pervaiz Elahi – joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q – received 186 votes, while Hamza Shahbaz got 179 votes. However. 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, hence taking the figure to 176.

