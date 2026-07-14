PAA issues travel security guidelines for staff stationed in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) administration has issued new travel and security instructions for its employees deployed in Balochistan, ARY News reported.

The guidelines apply to employees traveling to or stationed in Balochistan, strongly urging them to prioritize air travel to the province.

All staff members deployed at airports in Balochistan are now required to inform their department heads of their travel plans. Furthermore, employees have been directed to avoid sharing any details regarding their travel within Balochistan on social media.

For those who must travel in Balochistan by road, the PAA has laid out strict protocols.

During road journeys, employees are directed to conceal their PAA logos and keep their official identities confidential.

The instructions emphasize that in the event of any emergency, employees must immediately notify nearby security forces and their respective airport managers.

Additionally, PAA staff have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel in public spaces and refrain from traveling through the province in groups.