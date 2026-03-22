Paapa Essiedu Responds to Backlash Over Severus Snape Role in New Harry Potter Series

The magical world of Hogwarts is preparing for a new era, but not without its share of controversy. Paapa Essiedu, the acclaimed actor set to portray the iconic Severus Snape in the upcoming Harry Potter HBO Max series, has recently opened up about the intense backlash and racist threats he has received since his casting was announced.

In a candid interview with The Sunday Times, Essiedu revealed the darker side of joining one of the world’s most beloved franchises.

The actor shared that he has been the target of disturbing messages, including death threats, from individuals opposed to his portrayal of the Potions Master. “I’ve been told, ‘Quit or I’ll murder you,’” Essiedu stated.

While he noted that such extreme reactions are unfortunately part of the reaction in today’s digital age, he admitted that the messages carry a significant emotional weight.

Despite the negativity, the I May Destroy You star remains steadfast. Rather than being deterred, Essiedu is using the friction as fuel to make the character his own.

He reflected on his childhood, noting how much it would have meant to see someone like himself represented in the Wizarding World. “I think about how I felt as a kid, imagining myself at Hogwarts,” he explained. “If a kid like me can see themselves in this world, that’s motivation to keep going.”

Essiedu also shared a personal connection to the world of literature, recalling how his mother would take him to the library as a child because she couldn’t afford a babysitter. Those hours spent escaping into stories provided a sanctuary that he now hopes to provide for a new generation of fans.

The new Harry Potter series is expected to be a faithful, long-term adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s original books. Essiedu confirmed he is signed on for a ten-year commitment.

By the time the series concludes, the actor will be 45—a journey that he acknowledges will fundamentally change his life. Essiedu joins a fresh ensemble of actors, including Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

As production moves forward, Essiedu’s version of Snape is poised to be one of the most talked-about performances in modern television, challenging old perceptions and bringing a new depth to the halls of Hogwarts.